The trial of a Forks woman accused of killing a 2½-year-old boy in November is being delayed while prosecutors gather more evidence.

News230AM

40-year old Ramona Ward is charged with homicide by abuse and second-degree murder-domestic violence of Isaac Ward, who was found non-responsive at the Calawah Way home on Nov. 9.

The 3-week trial was original set for this month. But prosecutor Michelle Devlin says a trial is several months away. She says investigators are continuing to gather evidence including postings and messages from the woman’s Facebook page.

The autopsy says the boy died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Ward is a Quileute tribal member. She was in the Clallam County jail Wednesday on $300,000 bail.