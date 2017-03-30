Seattle is suing President Donald Trump over his executive order that threatens to withhold federal funds from communities that refuse to cooperate with efforts to find and deport immigrants in the country illegally.

Mayor Ed Murray said Wednesday the executive order issued in January punishing “sanctuary cities” is unconstitutional.

Murray says the federal government cannot force the local police force to be involved in federal immigration activities.

The action comes just two days after Attorney General Sessions called for an end of “sanctuary cities,” saying the Justice Department would deny grant money to cities that violate a federal law dealing with information-sharing among local police and federal authorities.

Seattle city Attorrny Pete Holmes says they aren’t violating any laws

There is not a hearing date set yet, and the defendants have 60 days to respond, according to a city spokesperson.