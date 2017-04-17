The search for 22 -year-old Jacob Gray of Bellevue, missing for more than 10-days in Olympic National Park, is scaling back.

That from said Clallam County Sheriff’s Chief Criminal Deputy Brian King.

Gray went missing April 5 when he left a relative’s Port Townsend home on a bicycle towing a trailer full of camping gear.

His bike and camping gear were found the next day about 6.5 miles up Sol Duc Hot Springs Road in Olympic National Park, but there was no trace of Gray.

King says about 30 people searched for Gray over the weekend in teams led by Clallam County Search and Rescue using three cadaver and scent dogs to search the area, but found no evidence of Gray.

He says Clallam County Search and Rescue is no longer leading an active land search of the area.

A group of experienced kayakers were scheduled to search the Sol Duc River on Sunday.