More than $2 million has been awarded to North Olympic Peninsula projects by the Washington Salmon Recovery Funding Board. That will provide funding for 9 projects, two of which are in Clallam County.

The state Recreation and Conservation office says the $2,388,888 in North Olympic Peninsula grants are among the $14.6 million provided to projects statewide to restore salmon habitat in an effort to bring them back from the brink of extinction.

In Clallam county, the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe was awarded $600,546 to place tree root wads and large logs in Deep Creek to improve salmon habitat and reconnect the creek to its floodplain.

And the Quileute Tribe was granted $235,249 to remove four barriers to fish migration under Thunder Road in La Push on the Quileute Reservation.