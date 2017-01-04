The Seahawks are bringing their “Road to the Playoffs Tour Presented by Toyota” all over Western Washington this week – and they will be in Forks today. That in order to get fans hyped for Saturday’s wild-card playoff game at Century Link against the Detroit Lions.

Two alumni Sea Gals and Seahawks DJ Supa Sam will be in Forks, today at 3:45pm at the forks Football field. Fans are being urged to come out today wearing Seahwaks gear to represent the 12s in Forks.

The Tour began yesterday and end at CenturyLink Field on Friday, Jan. 6.