The Quillyute Valley School District replacement school levy is passing with more than 63% voting in favor. There were 942 voters participating and after the initial count Tuesday there were 601 votes in favor and 341 against.

News230AM

The 2018-2021 levy will replace the one that expires on December 1, 2017. The levy will provide about $3.9M or 13% on a total budget of $29M. Over half of the levy will go to student programs.

Levies in the PA or Sequim School districts also passed on Tuesday.