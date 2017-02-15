February 15, 2017   News

Replacement School Levy Easily Passes

The Quillyute Valley School District replacement school levy is passing with more than 63% voting in favor.  There were 942 voters participating and after the initial count Tuesday there were 601 votes in favor and 341 against.

The 2018-2021 levy will replace the one that expires on December 1, 2017.    The levy will provide about $3.9M or 13% on a total budget of $29M.  Over half of the levy will go to student programs.

Levies in the PA or Sequim School districts also passed on Tuesday.