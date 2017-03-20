It’s a record total for the 2017 Quillyuete Valley Scholarship auction as more than $110,000 was raised for scholarships for Forks High School graduates.

The auction got off to a great start Saturday as about $56k came in.

The highest priced item of the day was an antique phone that sold for $2,600.

A handwoven Persian rug was auctioned for $2300 and a Missy Barlow painting sold for $1600

Country Commissioner Bill Peach was the big bidder on the rug and painting. ​

On Sunday one of the big items sold was a 2002 Mazda 626 donated by our friends at Wilder Auto and RV in $4000.

Part of the reason for the record total was 22 hours of live coverage on Saturday and Sunday right here on the new 96.7 FM – which has had a major signal upgrade in the past year.