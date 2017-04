The Quileute tribe will honor the gray whales as they return to the Pacific Northwest during the 10th annual Welcoming of the Whales ceremony at 10 a.m. today.

The ceremony will be at First Beach, followed by a meal and festivities at 1 p.m. at the A-Ka-Lat Center.

The free event is open to the public and will include native song and dance.

Last April’s ceremony on the beach drew some 200 tribal members and guests.