Add Port of Port Angeles commissioners to the list of public officials favoring option 7 for rebuilding the Elwha River Bridge on Highway 101 West of PA.

They unanimously agreed Monday that the state Department of Transportation should choose option 7 to build a new bridge over the Elwha River at a new alignment using the current bridge as a detour rather than Hwy 112.

In a letter from the port to the Department of Transportation, the port calls the highway “the most important transportation route on the Olympic Peninsula.”

It says “losing U.S. Highway 101 would impact all aspects of commerce on the peninsula from tourism to logging, and would cause long-term or permanent negative financial impacts to our community members,”

The Elwha River has continued to eat away at the riverbed below the old bridge since the removal of the Elwha Dam below it in 2012 and the Glines Canyon Dam above it in 2014.

Transportation officials estimate that option 7, the “new bridge on new alignment alternative,” would cost between $18 million and $25 million and take one to two years to complete.