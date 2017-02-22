The efforts by the Port of Port Angeles to regain commercial air service from Fairchild International Airport to Seattle have to overcome another hurdle before moving forward.

The port needs to confirm that the $200,000 Small Community Air Service Development Program grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation can actually be used to support Zephyr Air – a Vancouver, Wash.-based air-shuttle company.

Zephyr Air is proposing to offer $160 one-way flights to and from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Boeing Field, with flights starting as early as May 1.

Officials say there would be four round-trips weekly from Fairchild to Sea-Tac and four round-trips weekly from Fairchild to Boeing Field, with one morning and one evening flight.

The port plans to use the $200,000 Transportation Small Community Air Service Development Program grant awarded last July , to make up losses of up to $200,000 under the new airline’s projected minimum revenue.