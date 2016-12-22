DOT is still deciding what to do about traffic when the Elwha River Bridge west of PA on Highway 101 is being replaced. But they do have a plan in place for another failing bridge.

The old Olympic Highway Bridge over McDonald Creek will be replaced starting in May. That span will be closed for about 6-8 months during construction.

News230AM

Commissioners Mark Ozias and Bill Peach voted Tuesday to approve a revised local agency agreement with the state Department of Transportation for the bridge replacement project.

A county contractor will remove the 60-year-old bridge and replace it with a 40-foot-wide span. Clallam County will pay about $3 million of the $4.7M cost with real estate excise taxes. The remainder will come from the federal government.

Drivers will detour from Old Olympic Highway onto U.S. Highway 101 during the expected six- to eight-month closure at the bridge.