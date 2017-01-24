Peninsula health officials say this flu season is the worst outbreak in recent memory, with hospitals and clinics reporting spikes in influenza cases across the area.

News230AM

Clallam County Health Officer Dr. Christopher Frank says flu shots haven’t been pushed by the health department but are consistently pushed each season by local clinics.

Officials say the flu vaccine can decrease the risk of the flu by between 50 percent and 60 percent.

Frank says statistics are not immediately available or Clallam County, but he says he believes the vaccination rates below the state average.