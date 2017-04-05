The man who went missing after being swept away by a wave at Cape Flattery Sunday is being identified as Joshua L. Monette, a promising 2015 Neah Bay High School graduate and a second-year student at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H.

That from “The Dartmouth,” the Ivy League school’s daily student newspaper

The newspaper says a family member of Monette’s notified the college that Monette was missing and that authorities were searching for him.

The Coast Guard suspended its search Monday morning, a Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound spokesman said Monday.

Neah Bay Fire Department were [planning on calling off the search by Tuesday afternoon.

Monette had been hiking with a male companion along the shoreline when the wave hit. Monette’s backpack was later found floating in the water.

A Neah Bay Middle School student, he qualified for the All American Soap Box Derby World Championships two years in a row.

While at Neah Bay High School, he was a linebacker on the Red Devils’ state Class 1B championship football teams in 2013 and 2014.

He also was a tribal carving apprentice in high school and took part in the annual Canoe Journey.

Monette was class historian of his 2015 Neah Bay High School graduating class of 25 students and spoke at the graduation.

He is in Dartmouth’s Class of 2019.