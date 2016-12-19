West End Public Officials are reacting after ONP announced three years of intermittent delays and closures on Highway 101. That as they repair 12 miles of road around Lake Crescent beginning in March, 2017 until November 2019. .

There will be up to 20 4-hour delays annually from 9 AM – 1 PM on weekdays. There also will be 6-hour overnight delays from 10 PM – 4 AM during March and again Sept thru November- the longer delays will be announced at least two weeks in advance.

Forks City Attorney and Planner Rod Fleck tells the Peninsula Daily this is a better option than the year-long closure originally planned. And Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lissy Andros said in an email “we are very happy the National Park made accommodations for our needs by not rerouting traffic,”

The Chamber is also urging DOT to choose option 7 for rebuilding the Elwha River Bridge. That would use the existing bridge as a detour while a new bridge is being built.