Congressman Derek Kilmer is blasting President Trumps proposed budget calling it unserious and bizarre. He says rural areas are dis proportionally affected with the complete elimination of local ag offices, Puget sound recovery, and assistance for rural airports like Fairchild in PA.

Kilmer says there not even money in the budget for the President’s own spending ideas.

Kilmer says waste water and storm water programs specifically directed at rural areas are eliminated.