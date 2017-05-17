Forks has its first candidate for Mayor in the Nov 7 election.

Forks City Councilman Ken Ayers filed Tuesday for the position held for two four-year terms by incumbent Bryon Monohon, who is not running for re-election after 14 years on the council.

Ayers was appointed Feb. 8, 2016, to the Forks City Council Position 4 seat held by Kevin Hinchen.

Monohon told the PD Tuesday that he expects other candidates to emerge for the mayor’s race but he won’t be one of them saying “It’s time to pursue other interests in life”

Also on Tuesday, Colleen McAleer filed to run for re-election as Port of Port Angeles commissioner. Incumbent Forks City Councilman John Hillcar also filed.

Jodi Riker filed to run for the Forks-area Clallam County Fire District 1.

That seat is currently held by Miles Lawson, who could not be reached Tuesday for comment.

Candidate filing week continues through Friday.