A federal Judge says Olympic National Park had the authority to repair five historic structures in its wilderness area.

A Montana environmental group had sued the National Park Service in 2015 after crews rebuilt or rehabilitated Botten Cabin, Canyon Creek Shelter, Wilder Shelter, Bear Camp Shelter and Elk Lake Shelter.

Wilderness Watch challenged the park’s decision to repair the hiking shelters and to use helicopters and motorized tools to do so under the federal Wilderness Act.

Judge Robert B. Leighton of the U.S. District Court of Western Washington in Tacoma granted the park’s motion for summary judgment and dismissed the lawsuit Dec. 14.