It is inauguration day for President-elect Donald Trump who will take the oath of office.

Some North Olympic Peninsula residents are marking the event with protests.

​ In Port Townsend today Organizers hope to see Water Street rimmed with people “holding the line” today after Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 45th president of the United States.

Hold the Line coordinator Linda Sutton says it’s important to make a statement of solidarity,”

Today’s event will start at 11:30 a.m. at the Rotary Park next to the Port Townsend ferry dock. Those in attendance will line up on the sidewalk and hold hands. Organizers hope to see a line of people extending north on Water Street.

The event will run from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and roughly 50 people are expected to attend.

West End residents Hope Olson and Berlinda James will host a peaceful rally from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Forks Transit Center.

The goal of the rally at the center at 551 S. Forks Ave. is to send a message to the new federal administration “and to the world that women’s rights are human rights.”

The two said they want to support the rights of all people and after discussion decided that the best way would be to organize a rally that would “support all sisters nationwide.”