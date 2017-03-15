Recreational fishing and hunting licenses for the 2017-2018 season are now available for sale for the season beginning April 1.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) typically begins to sell the upcoming year’s licenses in December.

News230AM

However, the DFW released a new licensing system last month – prompting the delay – in order to keep from printing licences on two different systems.

Licensing Manager Peter Vernie says with an additional month to refine the system, WDFW is now ready to process 2017-18 licenses.

License fees for the 2017-2018 season have not changed from the previous year. Customers can access WDFW’s licensing system at: https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov/

WDFW sells 2.5 million licenses annually through its website, by telephone, and through a network of 600 retail stores across the state.