Get ready for more delays at the Hood Canal bridge starting this weekend

A series of six-hour night closures are tentatively scheduled to start Sunday at 11 PM and continue through Wednesday depending on the weather.

DOT says the bridge will remain closed until 5 a.m. each following day.

Some trucks will have to make the 110-miles trip around to avoid the bridge. That includes the trucks delivering the Peninsula Daily News.

The overnight closures are being resumed to allow crews to continue working on a project to replace or rebuild the mechanical devices that open and close the bridge, replace the hydraulic hoses and fluid, and adjust the wheels that allow portions of the bridge to move.

The $5.2 million maintenance project is expected to be completed this fall.