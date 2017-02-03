U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer has joined other members of the House of Representatives to ask President Donald J. Trump’s administration to specify whether the federal hiring freeze affects seasonal firefighters.

In a letter sent to the Office of Personnel Management, the bipartisan group of nine representatives requested clarity on whether the freeze prevents the U.S. Forest Service from hiring seasonal firefighters for wildfire season.

The letter says there are concerns that the hiring freeze may prohibit the U.S. Forest Service from hiring seasonal firefighters and other professionals in anticipation of wildfire season.

The National Forest Service hired at least 6,200 seasonal workers for firefighting or firefighting-related duties in 2015, according to the National Federation of Federal Employees.

The Forest Service’s hiring process traditionally begins over the next several weeks with a series of job fairs in such wildfire-prone states as Washington.

Over the summer, fires in the Olympic National Park burned about 3,000 acres.