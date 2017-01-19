Highway 101 is closed today at milepost 229 until further notice.

WA DOT says a slide on US 101 both directions at milepost 229 near Lake Crescent beginning at 1:18 am on January 19, 2017 until further notice. The roadway is blocked. Detour SR-113 to SR-112

Forks Broadcastings Clell Hanson says large boulders have rolled onto the road and a DOT worker at the scene says the road will be closed all day. Conming from PA traffic is being detoured at Laird’s corner.

News230AM

Clell says the detour onto hwy 113 and 112 is OK.

The bottom line is if you have to go to PA, you are going to have to go the long way around on 112 and 113, and you are going to have to watch you speed on the detour route.