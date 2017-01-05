We are learning more about the injuries suffered by the Federal Way family when a tree fell on their SUV while driving around Lake Crescent on New Year’s Day.

News230AM

5 year-old Dezmond Harper died at the scene. His grandmother, 50-year-old Julie Young was in a coma Monday and remains in critical condition. The driver, 51 year-old Robert Young has a broken back and is in serious condition – and 5-year old Bella Young has a broken back and is paralyzed from the waist down.

2 year Tharon Sluharty has had a breathing tube removed and he is expected to make a full recovery.

GoFundMe sites to help with funeral and medical expenses are at Alisha Marie Cartwright’s Facebook page and at www.gofundme.com/young-family-medical-and-funeral.