The newest police officer in Forks is on the job.

Police administrator Rich Bart says Joseph Solberg graduated from the police academy last Wednesday and was on the job in Forks last Friday.

Bart says Solberg will provide some much needed relief for the Forks police, who have stretched pretty thin lately.

Bart is also reminding people to call Forks police if they see a vehicle in an unusual place especially late at night.

Bart says the people questioned are familiar to Forks Police. He says citizens need to remain vigilant after several reports of things being stolen out of parked vehicles.