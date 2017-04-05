Clallam County is releasing some federal grant money for use by the Forks Police. Rick Bart says the money is distributed by population so Forks doesn’t get much – but Bart says they will be ordering new laptops for each officer, new tasers, binoculars for the local officers and first aid trauma kits for every patrol car.

Forks police have arrested a man accused of robbery and theft after trying to steal a man’s backpack in Tillicum Park.

Police Administrator Rick Bart says there were witnesses that saw the victim resisting and they called 9-1-1.

Bart says the man arrested is also a suspect in car prowls in town.

Rick Bart is our guest on the daily feature today.