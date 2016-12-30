The Forks City Council in joining the chorus of public officials who are asking the state to replace the battered U.S. Highway 101 Elwha River bridge on a new alignment.

Council members voted 3-0 Tuesday to pass a resolution in support of a state Department of Transportation (DOT) design alternative — option 7 — that would place a new bridge north of the existing span with new approaches. That’s also the option favored by County Commissioners, Port Commissioners and the Forks Chamber of Commerce.

The 90-year-old concrete bridge’s piers are being undercut by the now free-flowing Elwha River.

Option 7 would allow drivers to use the existing bridge during construction, eliminating the need for lengthy detours onto state Highways 112 and 113.

Forks Mayor Bryon Monohon says it also would also eliminate “dead man’s curve” east of the river where the highway meets Olympic Hot Springs Road.

The resolution states “None of the other alternatives ensure the continued flow of commerce and travel while providing for a long-term, lasting solution to the current problem, as well as the bridge reaching the end of its useful life in a cost-efficient manner,”

Forks City Councilmen Ken Ayers, John Hillcar and Jon Preston approved the resolution during Tuesday night’s council meeting. Council members Bill Brager and Juanita Weissenfels were absent.