DOT now says it’s official, the Elwha River Bridge on Hwy 101 will be replaced. The question is which of three alternatives left will DOT choose.

News230AM

There were seven proposals on the bridge ranging including abandoning it and rerouting traffic to Hwy 112 or retrofitting the bridge – those have been dropped.

The state Department of Transportation says it received nearly 300 public comments on the design alternatives for abandoning, retrofitting or replacing the 90-year-old bridge, which is being undermined by the now-wild Elwha River.

Transportation is now considering three alignments for a new bridge: the existing alignment, a parallel alignment or a new alignment to the north which is alternative 7. That plan is favored by County Commissioners, the Forks Chamber of Commerce and Port of PA commissioners.

The cost of $18-$25M would be greater than the other choice and would take 1-2 years to complete.