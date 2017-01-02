A child is dead and four other family members were injured after a large evergreen tree fell on top of an SUV in Olympic National Park New Year’s Day.

News230AM

Clallam 2 Fire says the vehicle was traveling east around Lake Crescent on U.S. Highway 101 when the tree came down about 2:16 p.m.

Forks Broadcasting’s Clell Hanson says when firefighters arrived, a person was trapped inside the SUV.

The grandparent who was trapped, was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in critical condition.

Three others are in serious condition at Olympic Medical Center

Traffic between Forks and Port Angeles was re-routed via Hwy 112 while the Washington State Patrol assisted the U.S. Park Rangers with a major accident investigation.