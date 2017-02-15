Road work in ONP around Lake Crescent will cause traffic backup on Hwy 101. A meeting on Monday was aiming to make those closures and stoppages as painless as possible. Forks Police Administrator Rick Bart says emergency vehicles have to be able to get through.

Bart says the Clallam Bay prison has a van with prisoners going through there every day – and a slowdown could be a safety issue – so they will be allowed to pass quickly as well.

Bart says they need to figure out communications with the work area. Bart also says there will be work on Hwy 112 at the same time.

Rick Bart is our guest on the daily feature today.