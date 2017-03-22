SEARCH IS ON FOR NEW LEADER FOR FORKS POLICE

Forks Police Administrator Rick Bart says he’s stepping down by the end of the year. Bart is recommending that a uniformed police chief for his replacement. But he says that’s not his decision. He says he will assist in finding a replacement.

Bart talks about his retirement, finding his replacement and more in his weekly conversation with 96.7 FM Ken Lambert:

FeaWed330

Forks Mayor Bryon Monohon says preliminary discussions have already begun about finding a replacement for Bart.