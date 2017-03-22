Bart to Retire by End of 2017
SEARCH IS ON FOR NEW LEADER FOR FORKS POLICE
Forks Police Administrator Rick Bart says he’s stepping down by the end of the year. Bart is recommending that a uniformed police chief for his replacement. But he says that’s not his decision. He says he will assist in finding a replacement.
Bart talks about his retirement, finding his replacement and more in his weekly conversation with 96.7 FM Ken Lambert:
Forks Mayor Bryon Monohon says preliminary discussions have already begun about finding a replacement for Bart.