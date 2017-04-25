It was a large turnout for Monday’s Forks city council meeting in which options for the Forks Police were discussed. That with the Police Administrator Rick Bart set to retire at the end of the year.

One of the options being considered is contracting police work to the Clallam County Sherriff’s office.

Councilman Ken Ayers says after a lot of research, he has concluded there is no cost difference between having a local police force and contracting it out. He is in favor of keeping the Forks Police and jail.

Councilmen Bill Brager and Jon Preston also want to keep the police local.

Councilman John Hillcar says he’s not in favor or against the proposal – but he says things can’t stay as they are. Hillcar says he doesn’t want to be in the position of telling people they owe more money for police services.