This weekend is the “First Federal Broadcast of the 53rd annual Quillyeute Valley Scholarship auction on KBDB – 96.7 FM” Saturday march 18th and Sunday March 19 live from the commons at Forks High school – and on the air at 96.7FM,

News230AM

This is the 6th year that first federal has sponsored the broadcast.

And this year the auction will be on 96.7FM which had has a major signal boost in the past year.

The auction is Saturday mar 18 from 9-9 and Sunday mar 19 from 10-8PM