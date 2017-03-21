The final donations have come in for the record setting 53rd annual Quillyuete Valley Scholarship auction that raises money for scholarships for Forks High School graduates.

In 2017, the auction raised $128,195. Prior to this weekend, the auction had never topped the $100,000 mark.

Organizers say they auctioned off more than 1500 items. The largest sale came on Sunday when a 2002 Mazda 626 donated by our friends at Wilder Auto and RV went for $4000.

One of the main reasons this auction was so much more successful than those in the past was the expended radio listening area provided by KBDB, 96.7 FM – which had a major signal upgrade in the past year .

As a result, more people were able to hear our 22-hours of live coverage of the QVSA leading to the record-setting fund-raising results this weekend.

Congratulations to everyone involved.

photo of Forks Broadcasting CEO Mark Lamb at the 2017 QVSA by Lonnie Archibald