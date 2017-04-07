Get ready for a whole lot of wind and rain the next couple of days.

The National Weather Service says the West end will get rain – heavy at time – all day Friday.

It will be breezy this morning

The afternoon the wind kick to between 23 and 33 MPH – with wind gusts up to 47 MPH.

Then Overnight the heavy rain and high winds will continue making localized tree damage and storm power outrages possible.

In addition the Olympics will get moderate rain through Saturday morning, causing some Western Washington rivers beyond our listening area to reach flood stages .

Be ready for a windy one on the West End Friday, and it may be a good idea to check the flashlight and portable radio batteries.